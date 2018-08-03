Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 3, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Whaling firm gives up

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 3, 2018 | Print Edition

One of Iceland’s top whaling companies says it has stopped hunting minke whales this year, in response to a new government regulation that has enlarged the protected area for baleen whales. Gunnar Jonsson, owner of whaling company IP-Utgerd Ltd said yesterday that obeying the new rule would require sailing out further than normal to harpoon the whales and that to do so wasn’t economically viable.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿