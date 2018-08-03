Whaling firm gives up

The story appears on
August 3, 2018
One of Iceland’s top whaling companies says it has stopped hunting minke whales this year, in response to a new government regulation that has enlarged the protected area for baleen whales. Gunnar Jonsson, owner of whaling company IP-Utgerd Ltd said yesterday that obeying the new rule would require sailing out further than normal to harpoon the whales and that to do so wasn’t economically viable.
