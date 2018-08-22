The story appears on
Page A10
August 22, 2018
White storks fly off earlier
White storks that have nested in Poland are heading south for the winter earlier than usual after an especially hot, dry summer, a development experts are linking to climate change. Poland has a large population of white storks that arrive from Africa every spring and nest all summer before returning south by the end of August. An ornithologist with the Polish Society for Bird Protection said storks have departed two weeks earlier than usual this year.
