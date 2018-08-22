Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

August 22, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

White storks fly off earlier

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 22, 2018 | Print Edition

White storks that have nested in Poland are heading south for the winter earlier than usual after an especially hot, dry summer, a development experts are linking to climate change. Poland has a large population of white storks that arrive from Africa every spring and nest all summer before returning south by the end of August. An ornithologist with the Polish Society for Bird Protection said storks have departed two weeks earlier than usual this year.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿