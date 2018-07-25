The story appears on
Page A8
July 25, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Wife of foiled attack suspect also arrested
German police yesterday arrested the wife of a Tunisian suspected jihadist already in custody over a foiled biological attack with the deadly poison ricin, prosecutors said.
The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the suspect identified only as German national Yasmin H., 42, had been picked up on suspicion of “planning a serious act of violent subversion.”
Police on June 12 stormed the Cologne apartment of Yasmin H.’s husband, the 29-year-old Tunisian Sief Allah H., and discovered ricin.
Produced by processing castor beans, ricin is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected and 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote.
Sief Allah H., who has been charged with possession of weapons of war and planning a serious act of violence against the state, was thought to have followed instructions on making a ricin bomb disseminated online by the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors have said they still lack concrete indications or details of an attack plan.
Yesterday they said Yasmin H. had organized a trip to Poland for her husband in late 2017 to buy explosive materials. Later, they allege, she allowed him to use her online accounts to order ingredients to make ricin. They then bought a hamster to test the potency of the poison.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.