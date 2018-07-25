Wife of foiled attack suspect also arrested

Home » World

German police yesterday arrested the wife of a Tunisian suspected jihadist already in custody over a foiled biological attack with the deadly poison ricin, prosecutors said.

The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the suspect identified only as German national Yasmin H., 42, had been picked up on suspicion of “planning a serious act of violent subversion.”

Police on June 12 stormed the Cologne apartment of Yasmin H.’s husband, the 29-year-old Tunisian Sief Allah H., and discovered ricin.

Produced by processing castor beans, ricin is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected and 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote.

Sief Allah H., who has been charged with possession of weapons of war and planning a serious act of violence against the state, was thought to have followed instructions on making a ricin bomb disseminated online by the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors have said they still lack concrete indications or details of an attack plan.

Yesterday they said Yasmin H. had organized a trip to Poland for her husband in late 2017 to buy explosive materials. Later, they allege, she allowed him to use her online accounts to order ingredients to make ricin. They then bought a hamster to test the potency of the poison.