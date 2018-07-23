The story appears on
July 23, 2018
Wild Boars to be monks
Most members of the Thai youth football team rescued from a flooded cave will have their heads shaved, don robes and be ordained in a Buddhist ceremony this week, officials said yesterday.
The “Wild Boars” are enjoying their first few days home after being discharged from hospital following their harrowing ordeal inside the Tham Luang cave near the Myanmar border. Praphun Khomjoi, Chiang Rai’s Buddhist office chief, said that the “Wild Boars” will have their heads shaved on July 24 and attend a robe ceremony the next day. They will then stay in monasteries until leaving August 4. One will not join them as he is Christian.
