June 12, 2018

Winds to fan blaze

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 June 12, 2018 | Print Edition

Gusting winds driving the flames of a largely uncontrolled wildfire were expected to keep fanning the blaze through an 11th day yesterday on the bone-dry hills of southwest Colorado in the US, where more than 2,000 homes have already been evacuated.

“There’s no rain in sight and the winds are going to be 15 mph with higher gusts all day. That’s a bad combination,” said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

