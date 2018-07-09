Advanced Search

July 9, 2018

World Cup referee banned for life

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 9, 2018 | Print Edition

A KENYAN referee who had been chosen for the 2018 World Cup in Russia has been banned for life after accepting a bribe, an African Football Confederation (CAF) statement said yesterday.

Marwa Range was dropped from the World Cup list after a media sting exposed him accepting a US$6,000 bribe from a journalist posing as a Ghanaian football official.

A terse CAF statement gave no details about what Range was expected to do in return for the cash.

Range is the second major casualty of a series of stings by Ghanaian journalists, which led to fellow countryman Kwesi Nyantakyi resigning as CAF first vice-president over corruption.

A total of 22 referees are affected by the CAF crackdown with Togolese Yanissou Bebou and Gambian Jallow Ebrima banned for 10 years each.

Ivory Coast referee Denis Dembele, a regular on the African national team and club fixtures circuit, got a six-year ban.

A further seven match officials got suspensions ranging between two and five years, according to the statement.

Another 11 referees — 10 Ghanaians and one Liberian — have been provisionally banned pending appearances before a CAF disciplinary board on August 5.

