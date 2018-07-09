The story appears on
Page A9
July 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
World Cup referee banned for life
A KENYAN referee who had been chosen for the 2018 World Cup in Russia has been banned for life after accepting a bribe, an African Football Confederation (CAF) statement said yesterday.
Marwa Range was dropped from the World Cup list after a media sting exposed him accepting a US$6,000 bribe from a journalist posing as a Ghanaian football official.
A terse CAF statement gave no details about what Range was expected to do in return for the cash.
Range is the second major casualty of a series of stings by Ghanaian journalists, which led to fellow countryman Kwesi Nyantakyi resigning as CAF first vice-president over corruption.
A total of 22 referees are affected by the CAF crackdown with Togolese Yanissou Bebou and Gambian Jallow Ebrima banned for 10 years each.
Ivory Coast referee Denis Dembele, a regular on the African national team and club fixtures circuit, got a six-year ban.
A further seven match officials got suspensions ranging between two and five years, according to the statement.
Another 11 referees — 10 Ghanaians and one Liberian — have been provisionally banned pending appearances before a CAF disciplinary board on August 5.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.