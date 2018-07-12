The story appears on
July 12, 2018
World’s ugliest dog dies
A 9-YEAR-OLD English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest.
Owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, told NBC’s “Today” that Zsa Zsa died in her sleep on Tuesday. Brainard says the dog was staying with her father and he found she had passed away when he got up in the morning. Zsa Zsa, with her floppy tongue, crooked teeth and pink manicure, won the annual contest on June 23 in California.
