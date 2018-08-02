Advanced Search

August 2, 2018

Yemen cholera threat

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 2, 2018 | Print Edition

The UN children’s agency is warning of another cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen after airstrikes hit water facilities and other civilian infrastructure in the port city of Hodeida. UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said yesterday that the airstrikes this week damaged a sanitation facility and a station that supplies most of the city’s water.

