May 22, 2018

Zuckerberg-EU meet

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 22, 2018 | Print Edition

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to have his meeting today with the leaders of the European parliament about data privacy be broadcast publicly through web streaming. The evening meeting with leaders of the political groups and a justice and civil rights expert was long expected to be private. But many in the European Parliament had been calling for an on-air grilling of Zuckerberg.

