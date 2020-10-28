Car companies release import expo lineups

Global manufacturers are to reveal their latest offerings in new-energy vehicles and intelligent cars at an event focusing on a rising industry trend in the Chinese market.

Car companies taking part in the third China International Import Expo have revealed details on their lineups.

This year’s focus will be on new-energy vehicles and intelligent cars, a rising industry trend in the Chinese market.

China is no longer just a producer of automobiles, but also a laboratory for new technologies and the biggest market for green cars. Its cutting-edge research and development are drawing global players.

In 2020, multinational players secured their electric vehicle battery suppliers and charging partners, hoping to own a position in the country's future electric vehicle market and seek longer-term development. This emerging trend is reflected in the new-energy vehicle exhibits during the third CIIE.

Sales in China's new-energy vehicle market surged 67.7 percent to 138,000 units for the third consecutive month in September. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said sales are likely to exceed 1 million units for the year.

This year, the automobile exhibition hall allocated over 30,000 square meters for vehicle and car-related products and technologies. Some 30 new products and technologies will be on display for the first time.

Participants will have the chance to experience the latest automotive technologies, such as electric, fuel-cell and autonomous vehicles as well as 5G technology.

German car manufacturer Volkswagen said it will present its carbon neutral vision with a number of new electric models and smart charging solutions.

It said it shares China’s carbon neutral vision, and is dedicated to its e-mobility transformation. Through its participation in the CIIE, it will cooperate with Chinese partners in promoting development of new-energy vehicles in China and shaping a low-carbon future.

US automaker General Motors said more than 40 percent of its new products launched in China over the next five years will be new-energy vehicles.

Julian Blissett, president of GM China, said the expo is a platform for the automaker to obtain real feedback from consumers, helping it to better understand market demand and accurately formulate future product plans and strategies.

General Motors will introduce a new electric vehicle platform in China as well as produce electric vehicle motors, batteries and other core components in the country. The Cadillac Lyriq will be introduced to the Chinese market as GM's first electric car model based on the new platform.

US auto giant Ford is bringing its first global all-new electric vehicle the Mustang Mach-E. It will enter the Chinese market next year.

Ford China has also established a battery electric vehicle division, aiming to respond fast to the needs of China's new-energy vehicle market and launch more customer-centered electric vehicles.

South Korean company Hyundai is displaying its latest technologies in electric vehicles and fuel-cell cars in response to the tightening of Chinese regulations on auto emissions.

Hyundai began to explore fuel cell technology in 1998. In 2013, the company mass produced its fuel-cell vehicle the ix35 FCEV. This year, Hyundai delivered 10 fuel-cell duty trucks named XCIENT Fuel Cell to Swiss customers.

The exhibition area adds a smart mobility exhibition area this year which will display autonomous driving, intelligent and connected vehicles, smart cockpits, vehicle-road coordination, control systems and core sensors. With an area of 7,000 square meters, the smart mobility exhibition area has brought together a group of companies such as Michelin, Bosch and Webasto.