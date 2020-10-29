Luxury cars to be a highlight at import expo

World's premium car manufacturers view the upcoming China International Import Expo as an important platform to meet rising consumer demand in the luxury sector.

Premium cars will be one of key highlights at the third China International Import Expo with automakers viewing it as an important platform to meet consumer demand.

German automaker Porsche said its sales in China have been increasing year on year, benefiting from China's reform and opening up strategy and its vigorous economic development.

At the CIIE, Porsche will display electric technology dedicated to reducing carbon emissions, from race track to daily commute, with emission-free models on show reflecting the company’s race track genes as well as its insistence on sustainability.

Jens Puttfarcken, president and CEO of Porsche China, said: “We welcome and support the Chinese government's proactive measures to further open up the market. We hope to fully showcase Porsche's brand heritage, products and services with the strong influence of this expo.”

Porsche's 99X Electric race car, its first purely electric sports car, the Taycan and Taycan 4S, will be on display.

BMW China chief Jochen Goller said: “This year's CIIE is particularly significant because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China was the first country to successfully fight the pandemic among major global economies. Thanks to that, our business in China is also recovering quickly."

In the first nine months, BMW sales in China were 6.4 percent higher than in the same period of 2019.

Goller said the company is confident about the long-term prospects for the Chinese market and the company is continuing with further investments and partnerships in China.

BMW says it is encouraged by Chinese government policies to further open up and continuously optimize the market environment. Earlier this year the German automaker partnered with China's e-commerce giant Alibaba to create a joint innovation base in China.

This year’s automobile exhibition hall has allocated over 30,000 square meters for vehicles and car-related products and technologies. Some 30 new products and technologies will be on display for the first time.