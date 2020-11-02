Biz / Auto

Automotive companies shooting for another successful CIIE

Hu Yumo
  20:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
Automotive companies that have participated in previous years' China International Import Expo (CIIE) have achieved positive results, including partnerships with other companies.
German auto-parts manufacturer Webasto had in-depth discussions with automakers on its intelligent roof system for automatic driving during the second CIIE. The company said it explored partnerships for a number of innovative projects, and through further discussions its intelligent roof system project progressed well and is expected to be implemented in 2022.

Ti Gong

German auto parts maker Webasto's participation in last year's CIIE helped its intelligent roof system for automatic driving progress, and is scheduled to be implemented in 2022.

Last year's CIIE was also a shot in the arm to Webasto's bottom line.

"We have received customer recognition and won multiple projects in our power battery, charging pile and high voltage heater, sectors" said Jan Henning, president of Webasto China. "Looking ahead, we will work more closely with our Original Equipment Manufacturer customers in China and bring more comfortable and innovative electric and intelligent driving experiences to consumers."

Ti Gong

Human Horizons' first batch of its electric vehicle HiPhi X recently rolled off pre-production line.

Chinese new-energy-vehicle startup Human Horizons has also benefited from past CIIEs.

During the first CIIE in 2018, the company signed orders worth more than 100 million yuan with three Global Fortune 500 companies. The company also purchased more than 1 billion yuan worth of goods, greatly reducing product development and production time.

Prior to the opening of the third CIIE, the company’s first batch of its electric vehicle named HiPhi X rolled off pre-production line, thanks in part to Human Horizons' active participation in previous CIIEs.

CIIE's 30,000-square-meter automobile exhibition area will feature manufacturers, parts makers and service companies. 30 new products and technologies will be on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
