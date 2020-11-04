CIIE automakers confident in Chinese market

The world's top seven largest automobile groups will be participating in the upcoming Chinese International Import Expo with 30 new products and technologies on display.

Automobile companies taking part in the third China International Import Expo are optimistic about Chinese consumers' growing acceptance of the latest products and technologies.

Many eye-catching automobile products will be exhibited during the expo, reflecting the great potential of the Chinese automobile industry in emerging trends such as new-energy vehicles, smart and connected cars.

Among the highlights is an all-carbon fiber sports car, one of only 10 in the world.

There will be the latest sensors brought by Internet of Things (IoT) companies supporting autonomous vehicles to realize their perception of the surrounding environment.

There’s also the Asian premiere of a tire system which can improve vehicle safety.

Japanese automaker Toyota has expanded its line electrified vehicles model line-up and says it is one step closer to full-scale electrification. It has sold more than 16 million electrified cars globally and has about a million customers for its hybrid electric vehicle models in China.

The company is bringing its GR sports car and introducing the Toyota Supra under the GR brand to the Chinese market. The company will also display a fuel-cell electric commercial vehicle and a test vehicle equipped with automatic driving software and hardware.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and its brands Jeep and Alfa Romeo will display their latest products and technologies during the expo to build their sport-utility vehicle brands and showcase pure Italian performance.

Massimiliano Trantini, chief operating officer of FCA Asia Pacific, said: “FCA is looking forward to enhancing our close connection and emotional resonance with our customers at the CIIE through our flagship brands in China. We will offer an unique experience to Chinese consumers.”

The Jeep brand will bring its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle the Wrangler 4xe. The model incorporates a hybrid power system capable of providing pure electric power with a range of 25 miles. The model also boasts an off-road performance that allows drivers to enjoy a clean and quiet drive while coping with complex road conditions.