Biz / Auto

Automakers signing up for next year's expo

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  20:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
Organizers say multinational automakers GM and Jaguar Land Rover have already confirmed their participation in next year's China International Import Expo.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  20:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0

Multinational automakers including Jaguar Land Rover and General Motors have confirmed their participation in next year's China International Import Expo, organizers said on Friday.

Since establishing its Chinese operations in 2010, Jaguar Land Rover company said it had been encouraged by the country’s further opening-up and leveraging of its strong global presence and local resources.

At this year’s CIIE, the UK company  is showcasing eight models at its booth, including the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover Fifty and Jaguar I-Pace. 

US auto giant GM has also signed an agreement to take part in the 4th CIIE.

Julian Blissett, president of GM China, said the expo is a platform for the automaker to obtain real feedback from consumers, helping it better understand market demand and accurately formulate future product plans and strategies.

Next year’s expo will have a business exhibition with major areas for automobiles, food and agricultural products, intelligent industries and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health care products, and trade in services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     