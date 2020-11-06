Automakers signing up for next year's expo

Organizers say multinational automakers GM and Jaguar Land Rover have already confirmed their participation in next year's China International Import Expo.

Since establishing its Chinese operations in 2010, Jaguar Land Rover company said it had been encouraged by the country’s further opening-up and leveraging of its strong global presence and local resources.



At this year’s CIIE, the UK company is showcasing eight models at its booth, including the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover Fifty and Jaguar I-Pace.

US auto giant GM has also signed an agreement to take part in the 4th CIIE.

Julian Blissett, president of GM China, said the expo is a platform for the automaker to obtain real feedback from consumers, helping it better understand market demand and accurately formulate future product plans and strategies.

Next year’s expo will have a business exhibition with major areas for automobiles, food and agricultural products, intelligent industries and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health care products, and trade in services.