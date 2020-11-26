Biz / Auto

Report highlights driver satisfaction in

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  20:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
J.D. Power China study of what motorists want in their vehicles says automakers must take user-related factors into account when carrying out technological innovation.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  20:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0

Automakers must take user-related factors into account when carrying out technological innovation, according to an industry study released by J.D. Power China on Thursday.

These include in what context owners would use the features, whether they are easy to understand and use as well as whether they are reliable. Together, these factors can help determine whether vehicle owners will pay for the advanced technology features and ultimately determine the success or failure of automakers’ innovation initiatives.

"Intelligent and connected vehicles is the direction of the strategic transformation for both the global and China automotive industries,” said Eileen Ren, vice president of J.D. Power China’s new-energy vehicle and smart vehicle practice. “The degree of intellectualization of vehicles will determine whether the brands may gain competitive advantages in the future.”

The study found that 45 percent of owners said they never used certain technical features because they did not need them — the three cited most often being mobile office service (71 percent); safe exit assist (53 percent) and dynamic driving assistance (47 percent). Among owners who would like to use advanced features, many said the main reasons for not doing to were that they didn’t know how or needed more training. 

Reversing assistance was the most often used and satisfying of the top three installed features. The top three advanced technology features with the highest installation rate in the China market are intelligent voice assistant (29 percent); reversing assistant (22 percent) and active lane change assist (13 percent).

Among the top 10 features that owners indicate they are most likely to install in their next vehicle, seven are for ADAS (Active Driving Assistance Systems) and automated features, among which the three most often considered are: OEM-installed trip recorder or dash camera (37 percent); reversing assistant (35 percent) and rear cross traffic warning (30 percent).

The J.D. Power China Tech Experience Index Study focuses on vehicle owner perceptions of 26 advanced technologies when they are first introduced to the market. The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with their excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     