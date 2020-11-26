Biz / Auto

Tesla to invest in charging pole development

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  21:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
US electric carmaker says it will invest 42 million yuan to set up a plant in Shanghai for the production, research and development of charging poles.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  21:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0

US electric carmaker Tesla says it is to invest 42 million yuan (US$6.42 million) to set up a plant for the production, research and development of charging poles in Shanghai.

The factory will be put into production in the first quarter of 2021, the company said, with initial plans to produce 10,000 charging poles a year, mainly V3 superchargers.

This move will accelerate the popularity of the V3 supercharger to provide an efficient charging service system for Chinese consumers, the company said, giving users a range of 250 kilometers after a 15-minute charge. 

By the end of this year, Tesla plans to have 650 super charging stations and more than 5,000 super charging poles in more than 250 Chinese cities.

Tesla said on Thursday it will also establish a new research and development center in Shanghai. The new facility, at the Shanghai Gigafactory, will focus on vehicle development, energy products and charging equipment. 

The Shanghai factory aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans this year and has begun exporting vehicles to Europe.

It had produced more than 85,000 vehicles with an industrial output of over 21.6 billion yuan by the end of September, with weekly production stabilizing at 3,500 to 4,000 vehicles. Exports of vehicles and batteries by the plant are estimated to reach US$ 450 million within the year.

Tesla delivered the first batch of made-in-China Model 3 sedans to the public earlier this year, one year after the company broke ground on its first overseas plant.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     