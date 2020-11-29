Biz / Auto

SAIC General Motors to recall Envision SUVs over possible brake fluid leaks

SAIC General Motors Corporation Ltd will recall 649,357 vehicles from the Chinese market due to defective brakes, according to the country's top quality watchdog.
The recall, set to begin on December 31, will involve Buick Envision SUVs manufactured between July 28, 2014, and February 11, 2018, read a statement on the State Administration for Market Regulation website.

The recalled vehicles have a faulty front brake hose that could rupture, causing brake fluid to leak in extreme circumstances. It could require increased efforts to bring the vehicles to a stop, according to the statement.

The company has promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.

