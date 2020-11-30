Biz / Auto

C-V2X technology the way ahead for local makers of automobiles

Qian Tong
  13:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
More than 100 enterprises attended the 2020 C-V2X Cross-industry & Large-scale Pilot Plugfest at Shanghai International Automobile City.
More than 100 enterprises involved in automobiles, telecommunications, transport, mapping, positioning, information security and encryption systems attended the 2020 C-V2X Cross-industry & Large-scale Pilot Plugfest at Shanghai International Automobile City.

A total of 180 vehicles with C-V2X hardware were tested at a site covered by holographic digital technology.

C-V2X (cellular-based vehicle-to-everything) is one of the world’s most popular Internet-connected communication standards. It can provide key support for the connection between vehicles and roads, people and networks, so that vehicles can “see” the road and “listen.”

In the future, all the roads in Jiading will be test sites, with a total length of nearly 1,300 kilometers, and around 3,000 base stations of 5G will be set up in the district to assist the application of C-V2X.

Meanwhile, SAIC Volkswagen’s first electric compact sport-utility vehicle, the ID.4 X, was put into production in Jiading last month at Volkswagen Group’s first plant dedicated to producing electric cars based on a new modular electric vehicle platform, known as MEB.

Competition in Shanghai’s new-energy vehicle market is growing. US automaker Tesla and SAIC Volkswagen are putting great efforts into the production of electric vehicles for Chinese consumers.

The ID.4 X is SAIC Volkswagen’s first Intelligent Design model. The ID family models are built based on a new design language, an efficient electric drive experience and an intelligent driving assistance system.

Chen Xianzhang, president of SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd, said that, based on the MEB platform, the company will continue to launch new products at its factory next year, to include different classes and forms of electric vehicles from Volkswagen and Audi for different market segments.

SAIC Volkswagen’s plant with the MEB platform in Jiading covers an area of 405,600 square meters, with a planned annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
