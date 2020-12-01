China recalls 5.55m cars in first 11 months

Number of defective new-energy cars on the increase as sales rise, with a 196.04 percent jump in November compared to the same period the previous year.

China recalled 5.55 million defective cars in the first 11 months of the year, 10.5 percent fewer than in the same period last year, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

In November, there were 12 recalls involving a total of 1.07 million vehicles of 12 brands, a year-on-year increase of 0.26 percent.

The number of recalls was relatively low in October at 77,000 vehicles. In September, around 604,000 vehicles were recalled across the country.

As sales of new-energy vehicles increased, so did the number of defective vehicles.

In October, new-energy vehicles accounted for 37 percent of total recalls. In November, 12,000 new-energy vehicles were recalled, a jump of 196.04 percent compared with the same period last year.

The main problems with new-energy vehicles involved the suspension, body structure, electrical equipment and batteries.

In addition to the traditional defects of airbags and seat belts, engines, steering and suspension, and electronic and electrical problems, the number of recalls caused by software failure is also climbing.

As of 2019, China had 213 recalls related to software issues, involving 6.32 million vehicles, according to data from automotive website Gasgoo. Of the total, 79.3 percent were recalled through Over-The-Air (OTA) technology upgrades, involving 5.09 million defective vehicles.

China is to enhance supervision of OTA technology in the automobile industry to ensure user safety, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced in late November.

According to the administration, automobile companies using OTA technology to eliminate defects and implement recalls shall formulate a recall plan, file it with the administration and fulfil its recall responsibilities in accordance with the law. If OTA methods fail to eliminate defects or cause new defects, the company should again take recall measures.

SAIC General Motors Corporation Ltd is to recall 649,357 vehicles from the Chinese market due to defective brakes.

The recall, set to begin on December 31, will involve Buick Envision sport-utility vehicles manufactured between July 28, 2014, and February 11, 2018, according to a statement on the market regulator’s website.

In November, new-energy vehicle companies conducted recalls. Tesla, Li Auto and Polestar recalled 11,890 vehicles, accounting for 1.10 percent of the total.