Mixed results for latest vehicle crash tests

The China Insurance Research Institute's (CIRI) Auto Technology Institute announced safety evaluation results for five car model vehicle crash tests.

Safety is the top priority for automotive consumers, and safety results from the institute are important indicators for car buyers when choosing vehicles. Product design, engine power and distribution of materials contribute to vehicle safety.

The results of the most recent crash tests are the second batch of test results this year. The five models evaluated were Great Wall's Haval H6, Guangqi Honda's Haoying, Zhejiang Geely's Lynk＆Co 03, China FAW's Mazda Atenza and SAIC Volkswagen's Passat.

The Auto Technology Institute's China Insurance Automotive Safety Index (C-IASI) crash test is divided into four categories — crashworthiness and service economy, occupant safety, vehicle safety and vehicle auxiliary layman security. The institute uses four ratings to evaluate the safety of vehicles: G = excellent, A = good, M = medium, P = poor.

For crashworthiness and service economy, the Haval H6 and Haoying were given poor ratings, the Lynk＆Co 03 and Mazda Atenza received medium ratings and the Passat was rated good.

For the other three categories -- occupant safety, vehicle safety and vehicle auxiliary layman security -- all five received higher than medium ratings.



Haoying's results are consistent with previous data.



Fang Zhongyou, chairman of the Auto Technology Institute's test center, said the C-IASI project began in 2016 and has become a valued independent evaluation system for consumers while playing a positive role in improving vehicle safety.