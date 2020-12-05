Mitsubishi to recall 3,692 vehicles in China

Mitsubishi Motors Sales (China) Co., Ltd. and GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. will recall 3,692 vehicles from the Chinese market due to a potential safety hazard.

Mitsubishi Motors Sales (China) Co., Ltd. and GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. will recall 3,692 vehicles from the Chinese market due to a potential safety hazard in the rear parking brake, according to China's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on December 10, involved 3,662 imported Outlander vehicles manufactured between January 29, 2016 and May 24, 2016, and 30 domestically made Outlander cars, said the statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Water can get into the brake caliper of the affected vehicles, causing a shaft to corrode. If that happens, the parking brake may fail to fully engage, causing the vehicle to slide when parked.

The auto companies promised to replace defective rear parking calipers free of charge.