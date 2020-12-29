Biz / Auto

Sales of luxury cars in China rise by 9.3%

  Hu Yumo
  21:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-29
Enthusiasm for vehicle purchases increased as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official figures from the China Automobile Dealers Association.
China’s luxury vehicle sales in the first 11 months exceeded 3 million units, a year-on-year increase of 9.3 percent, according to data from the China Automobile Dealers Association.

As the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers' enthusiasm for cars increased.

In November, around 340,000 luxury vehicles were sold across the country, a year-on-year increase of 26.7 percent, data from the association showed.

Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 72,000 vehicles in November, a year-on-year increase of 22.4 percent. BMW sold 74,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 15.4 percent and Audi sold 71,000, a year-on-year increase of 10.6 percent.

In terms of sales for each car model, Tesla's Model 3 surpassed many luxury brand models for the first time with 22,000 vehicles sold in November, ranking first in sales. The Audi A6L was second with 17,600 sales, while the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLC sales exceeded 16,000 units.

Luxury sedan sales accounted for 53 percent of overall sales in November, an increase of 25 percent year-on-year, while luxury sport-utility vehicle sales accounted for 46 percent, up 27 percent year-on-year.

New-energy vehicles were also a highlight in the premium car market with high-end electric vehicle posting steady sales growth.

In November, sales of premium new-energy vehicles such as Tesla and NIO totaled 24,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 200 percent.

Zhang Xiaofeng, an independent market analyst, said luxury car brands were trying their best to sell vehicles as the end of the year approached with promotions and activities held to attract consumers.

