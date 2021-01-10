Biz / Auto

Beijing Hyundai to recall 2,591 electric vehicles in China

Beijing Hyundai Motor Co. will recall 2,591 vehicles from the Chinese market over a defect that may cause the cars to have issues stopping, according to China's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on January 22, will involve all-electric SUV Encino manufactured between March 22, 2019 and December 10, 2020, and all-electric sedan La Festa produced between September 14, 2019 and December 10, 2020, read a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The faulty integrated electronic brake (IEB) system of the recalled vehicles may detect an abnormal sensor signal, and as a result, may significantly reduce braking performance.

The automaker promised to update the IEB software free of charge, the statement said.

Beijing Hyundai Motor is a joint venture between the Republic of Korea's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor and China's Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd.

