Deliveries begin for Tesla's China-made Model Y

Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-01-18
US electric carmaker Tesla Inc. on Monday began Shanghai deliveries of its built-in-China Model Y.
Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-01-18

On January 7, 2020, Tesla launched the project to manufacture Model Y vehicles in its Shanghai Gigafactory, its first overseas plant outside the United States. The China-made model went on sale on January 1.

Starting at 339,900 yuan (about US$52,372), the Model Y follows the Model 3 to become the second car built by Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory for sale and delivery in China.

Deliveries in other cities will begin soon, according to the company.

Tesla has so far built and opened more than 720 supercharging stations with over 5,700 superchargers in China. Shanghai is home to 86 stations and more than 880 superchargers.

The company also plans to invest 42 million yuan in the construction of a supercharger manufacturing plant in Shanghai with an initial planned annual production capacity of 10,000 superchargers. It is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021.

Tesla said that the company will invest more energy in China in the future to promote the construction of basic services and a charging network, and will innovate its service models to provide consumers with a better electric vehicle travel experience.

Tesla delivered its Shanghai-made Model 3 sedans to the public in January 2020. The model was shipped to European customers from October 2020. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
