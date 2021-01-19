Biz / Auto

Tencent and Geely join forces to expand digitization

Geely Auto Group and Tencent signed an agreement on Tuesday to partner in digitization, intelligent airplane cockpits, autonomous driving and low-carbon development.

The agreement is another milestone in automotive and information technology cross-industry cooperation.

The companies will work together to digitize product development, manufacturing, marketing and vehicle utilization after-sales services.

For autonomous driving, they will explore simulated testing and systems validation.

"The global automotive industry is facing profound changes, and new technologies are restructuring the industrial ecology," said An Conghui, Geely's president and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead, we must be open to cooperation, joint development and new innovations.”

“Tencent and Geely have cooperated with each other since 2018 and have achieved a lot together," said Tang Daosheng, senior executive vice president of Tencent and president of the Tencent Cloud and Smart Industry Group. "Today, the digitization of the mobility sector has reached a new level, and the time for Geely to digitally transform all aspects of its automotive product lifecycle is upon us.”

In 2018, Geely and Tencent partnered for the first time in a joint venture with China Railways to develop high-speed WiFi, high-speed railway mobility service applications and other digital services.

Tencent automotive applications have been integrated into several Geely and Lynk & Co car models. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
