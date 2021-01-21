Biz / Auto

Institute reveals car safety test results

﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
Auto Technology Institute says its research and evaluation rules play an increasingly important role in improving China's automobile safety and quality.
﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
Institute reveals car safety test results
Ti Gong

Seven car models tests consist of several different variables.

Safety evaluation results for seven car models have been announced by the China Insurance Research Institute's Auto Technology Institute in its first batch of results for 2021.

The seven vehicles were the FAW-Volkswagen Audi Q5L, JAC Jiayue A5, FAW-Toyota RAV4, BMW Brilliance X3, NIO EC6, Dongfeng Qichen Qichenxing and Li Auto One.

The institute's China Insurance Automotive Safety Index (C-IASI) crash test is in four categories — crashworthiness and service economy, occupant safety, vehicle safety and vehicle auxiliary layman security. It uses four ratings to evaluate the safety of vehicles: G = excellent, A = good, M = medium, P = poor.

For crashworthiness and service economy, FAW-Volkswagen Audi Q5L, JAC Jiayue A5 and BMW Brilliance X3 were given a poor rating. FAW-Toyota RAV4, Dongfeng Qichen Qichenxing and Li Auto One received medium ratings and the NIO EC6 was rated good.

For the other three categories all seven received higher than medium ratings.

The institute said that its research and evaluation rules are playing an increasingly important role in improving China's automobile safety and quality. Safety is a top priority for car buyers, thus safety results from the institute are important indicators for car buyers when choosing vehicles.

Fang Zhongyou, chairman of the institute's test center, said the models evaluated covered traditional gasoline vehicles and new-energy vehicles, taking into account joint venture brands and domestic brands.

The institute said it invited professors and experts in the field of automotive safety technology and standards in universities and the automobile, insurance and other industries to review the results to ensure they were professional, objective, fair and just.

The C-IASI project began in 2016 and has become a valued independent evaluation system for consumers while playing a positive role in improving vehicle safety.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     