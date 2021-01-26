WeChat app checks on new-energy batteries

Drivers of new-energy vehicles can now check the status of their vehicle's battery in real time via a WeChat app developed by the EVDATA.

Drivers of new-energy vehicles can now check the status of their vehicle’s battery in real time via a WeChat app developed by the EVDATA, a research center collecting and monitoring new-energy vehicles data based in Jiading’s Shanghai International Automobile City.

Cooperated with universities, the center has developed the app to query the use of vehicle batteries, which is the first platform working on this throughout China.

At present, the platform owns information of around 400,000 new-energy vehicles from almost 90 car companies with more than 100 brands and almost 800 car models and collects information on 80 items including travel mileage and charging time.

At the EVDATA, the platform processes over 150 million pieces of information per day, and the EVDATA has a technical team of 10 people to distribute, screen, filter and validate the data every day.

With the construction of the platform, the EVDATA has opened eight data interfaces at the vehicle stage and five data interfaces at the recycling stage, while the system covers the whole life cycle of vehicle production, from sales to battery recycling.

The EVDATA is accelerating construction of the platform and hopes to have everything in place for an online launch before the Spring Festival this year.

At present, the EVDATA has accessed information on almost 1,500 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and provides a reference for guiding the high-quality development of the hydrogen fuel vehicle industry.