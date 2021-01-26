Biz / Auto

WeChat app checks on new-energy batteries

﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  12:08 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
Drivers of new-energy vehicles can now check the status of their vehicle's battery in real time via a WeChat app developed by the EVDATA.
﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  12:08 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0

Drivers of new-energy vehicles can now check the status of their vehicle’s battery in real time via a WeChat app developed by the EVDATA, a research center collecting and monitoring new-energy vehicles data based in Jiading’s Shanghai International Automobile City.

Cooperated with universities, the center has developed the app to query the use of vehicle batteries, which is the first platform working on this throughout China.

At present, the platform owns information of around 400,000 new-energy vehicles from almost 90 car companies with more than 100 brands and almost 800 car models and collects information on 80 items including travel mileage and charging time.

At the EVDATA, the platform processes over 150 million pieces of information per day, and the EVDATA has a technical team of 10 people to distribute, screen, filter and validate the data every day.

With the construction of the platform, the EVDATA has opened eight data interfaces at the vehicle stage and five data interfaces at the recycling stage, while the system covers the whole life cycle of vehicle production, from sales to battery recycling.

The EVDATA is accelerating construction of the platform and hopes to have everything in place for an online launch before the Spring Festival this year.

At present, the EVDATA has accessed information on almost 1,500 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and provides a reference for guiding the high-quality development of the hydrogen fuel vehicle industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     