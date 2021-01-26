Upgraded standards issued for new-energy vehicles

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is formulating technology standards to address the performance flaws of new-energy vehicles in low temperatures.

The ministry has organized panels of industry professionals to discuss the problem, encourage automakers to enhance after-sales services and cater to consumer needs, according to MIIT spokesperson Huang Libin.



The compromised performance of batteries in low temperatures has become a concern for new-energy vehicle owners, including reduced battery capacity and driving range. During the recent cold spell in Shanghai and low temperatures in northern Chinese cities, the problem has become more prominent.

New-energy vehicle sales are increasing with the help of government support and rising consumer demand. Sales in China rose 10.9 percent year on year to 1.37 million units in 2020. Last December, sales of green cars jumped 49.5 percent year on year to 248,000 units.

The ministry released three key measures today to address the battery issue.

Automotive companies will improve after-sales services and take a quicker reaction toward problems. Industry organizations will offer guidance on correct use of new-energy vehicles.



Secondly, automakers and battery manufacturers will increase technological research, improve the low-temperature performance of electric vehicles and enhance the user experience.

Lastly, the ministry will conduct research and create relevant technical standards, accelerate the application of China Automotive Testing Cycle which is a China-specific driving cycle which could more accurately reflect the energy consumption of electric vehicles, clarify the performance and technical requirements of new-energy vehicles in low temperatures, strengthen vehicle access for consumers and increase production consistency inspections.