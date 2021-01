Officials with American automaker Tesla announced yesterday that production of the Model Y in its Shanghai Gigafactory that commenced in late 2020 is ramping up to full capacity.

The company projects it will produce at least 250,000 vehicles in China every year.



Tesla also released the latest pictures from its Shanghai factory.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong