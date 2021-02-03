Biz / Auto

Tesla charging poles factory in production

Tesla's V3 superchargers were rolling off its Shanghai production line on Wednesday less than six months after the project was launched in August last year.
US electric carmaker Tesla said its charging poles plant is now in operation and V3 superchargers rolled off the production line on Wednesday.

With an investment of 42 million yuan (US$6.5 million), Tesla's factory focuses on the production, research and development of charging poles. It took less than six months from the beginning of the project in August last year to official production. 

"It reflects the Shanghai speed and strong capabilities of Shanghai manufacturing," Tesla said. 

The factory’s initial planned annual production capacity is 10,000 super charging poles, mainly its V3 superchargers which give users a range of 250 kilometers after a 15-minute charge.

Previously, Tesla's superchargers were imported from the United States.

Tesla has more than 730 super-charging stations at present and its charging network has spread to more than 300 Chinese cities. Last year, more than 410 Tesla super-charging stations were built in China, including 180 Tesla V3 superchargers.

Tesla, which has released a series of cars in China, officially entered the Chinese market in 2013.

In July 2018, Tesla broke ground on its Shanghai factory, becoming the first company to benefit from a government policy allowing foreign carmakers to set up wholly owned subsidiaries in China.

Cars began rolling off the US$2 billion plant assembly line in just 357 days, a record for global automakers in China.

The company said its Shanghai factory has a current capacity of 450,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars a year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
