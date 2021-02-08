Biz / Auto

Government departments raise Tesla concerns

  21:19 UTC+8, 2021-02-08
China's State Administration for Market Regulation said it was in talk with the US electric carmaker over issues that included battery fires and update failures.
Five government departments have jointly held talks with US electric carmaker Tesla over growing consumer issues including unexpected acceleration, battery fires and over-the-air (OTA) update failures, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said on Monday night.

The five departments required the automaker to abide by Chinese laws and regulations, strengthen internal management, implement the main responsibility of enterprise quality and safety, effectively maintain social public safety, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.

The departments are China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Transportation. The date of the talks was not disclosed.

