Ford to recall 2,290 Lincoln vehicles from China

Ford China Co Ltd will recall 2,290 imported vehicles from the Chinese market next month, China's top quality watchdog said in a statement.

The recall, set to begin on March 1, will involve imported Lincoln MKZ vehicles manufactured between June 11, 2014, and February 12, 2015, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Due to defective parts within the door latch mechanism, doors of the vehicles in question may not shut properly or may unlock while the vehicles are in motion, increasing the risks of injury for passengers.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts free of charge to eliminate risks, the statement added.