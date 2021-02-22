Biz / Auto

SAIC Motor going mobile to revolutionize auto industry

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  17:47 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0
Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor intends to transform itself from a car manufacturer to a mobility service provider, offering full life-cycle software services to consumers.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  17:47 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0

Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor intends to transform itself from a car manufacturer to a mobility service provider, offering full life-cycle software services to consumers.

SAIC officials said the company will host a Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) software platform developer conference in April.

As a core method of software design, service-oriented architecture has been developed in the information technology and Internet industries for nearly two decades, which SAIC will apply to its vehicles.

The automotive industry has rapidly developed in recent years with emerging trends such as digitalization and connectivity, and software integration has played a vital role for all automakers.

Car manufacturers such as Toyota, General Motors and Volkswagen have underscored the importance of software development in the Chinese market.

"Software talent is the key, and most automakers are placing great emphasis on it," said Zhang Xiaofeng, an independent market analyst.

End users, car manufacturers and third-party developers will be able to develop the software platform in tandem.

In the future, consumers will be able to download and configure different software functions with their phones based on different conditions, such as the number of passengers in their cars, road conditions and destinations.

In 2016, SAIC introduced the internet-enabled Roewe RX5 with a Banma operating system, a revolutionary step for the company. In late 2019, it opened a software center with the aim of accelerating the development of autonomous driving and mobility services. Zhiji Motor, a high-end smart electric carmaker, was launched by SAIC, the Pudong New Area and Alibaba Group in Shanghai last November.

SAIC continues to develop artificial intelligence applications, big data, cloud computing and network information security to accelerate the application of software technologies in products and services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Volkswagen
SAIC Motor
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     