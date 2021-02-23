Biz / Auto

Center builds upgraded crash lab for automobile safety

An upgraded crash laboratory for automobile safety testing has been built by the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Certification and Tech Innovation Center (SMVIC).
It is the first vehicle crash laboratory in East China with EuroNCAP 2020 capability.

The new 6,000-square-meter laboratory in Anting Town costs more than 100 million yuan (US$15.4 million). It can accurately reproduce nearly 60 safety test scenarios. A robot sitting in the car carries more than 130 sensing devices to provide experimental data for Research and Development personnel during a collision test.

“We have carried out technical transformation and capacity expansion of the original crash test capability,” said the company’s Zhang Jianwen. “The completed technical capacity can meet both the latest test requirements of Europe, the United States and other test requirements for new product development of enterprises, while also achieving an increase in the original test capacity, which can provide more complete technical services for the automotive industry.”

The laboratory takes the special characteristics of new-energy vehicles and intelligent vehicles into consideration as well. So that enterprises can complete car crash experiments in China to meet foreign standards.

As the only independent third-party public technical service enterprise with all domestic motor vehicle testing qualifications in East and South China, SMVIC has built 12 testing and research laboratories in the field of traditional testing.

It has completed research on collision safety testing technology for new energy vehicles and parts, the construction of testing platforms and services, established a new energy vehicle safety testing method that meets the technical characteristics of China and upgraded the testing and research capabilities of key technologies for intelligent vehicles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
