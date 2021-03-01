Biz / Auto

Renault China announces new appointments

﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  18:54 UTC+8, 2021-03-01
Groupe Renault says it has made changes in the organization of Renault China in order to reinforce the company's strategic presence in the Chinese market.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  18:54 UTC+8, 2021-03-01       0

Groupe Renault has announced changes in the organization of Renault China, appointing Weiming Soh as chief executive officer and Guillaume Sicard as chief operating officer. 

The appointments take effect on Monday. 

The organization change in Renault China is a demonstration of the firm's its long-term commitment to China, the world’s largest automotive market and a strategic market for the company, it said. 

At present, Renault’s strategic focus is on electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles with local brands in Chinese market, leveraging three joint ventures in China.

In the future, industry l Renault will reinvent its business model in China and use its China assets and Chinese competitive ecosystem to develop new mobility solution for China and beyond. China's automotive industry is paving the way for future trends in electric mobility. This new organization will support Renault's development in China.

Renault China announces new appointments
Ti Gong

Weiming Soh has been appointed Renault China's chief executive officer.

Soh’s unique and successful experience in the Chinese automotive industry will allow Renault to extend its presence in China’s evolving ecosystem in terms of advanced technologies and “new mobility.”

Prior to joining Renault, Soh was executive vice president of Volkswagen Group China, a member of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Mobility Asia, chairman of CAMS New Energy Technology, and chairman of Volkswagen Group (China) Import. He has more than 20 years of experience in the auto industry.

Renault China announces new appointments
Ti Gong

Guillaume Sicard has been appointed chief operating officer of Renault China.

As chief operating officer of Renault China, Sicard’s mission is to manage operations, enhancing Renault’s existing businesses in the country. He keeps his role as Renault Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Co's chief executive officer.

Sicard’s experience includes leading Renault and Nissan businesses in key international markets, such as Turkey and India. He joined Renault China in 2017, then became chief executive officer of Renault Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Co last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Renault
Volkswagen
﻿
