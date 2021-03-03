Biz / Auto

CIIE to focus on automobile developments

City officials say Shanghai will use the fourth CIIE as a platform to further promote the development of new-energy, intelligent and connected vehicles.
Ti Gong

Through the platform of the fourth CIIE, Shanghai hopes to further accelerate the development pace of auto industry, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Shanghai will use the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) as a great platform to further promote the development of new-energy, intelligent and connected vehicles, officials said during a press conference on Tuesday.

With the theme of unlimited possibilities in the future and a planned area of 30,000 square meters, the fourth CIIE'S auto exhibition area will focus on displaying cutting-edge technologies and products in the global automotive industry. 

The signed auto exhibition area for the fourth CIIE has exceeded 80 percent of the planned exhibition area, with most of the world’s top 500 auto companies and leading auto parts makers to take part. 

At the fourth CIIE, Shanghai hopes to further accelerate the development pace of auto industry.  It aims to produce 1.2 million new-energy vehicles by 2025 with an output value exceeding 350 billion yuan (US$54.2 billion). 

In his speech, Ma Fengmin, chief financial officer of the China International Import Expo Bureau, said: “CIIE is committed to building a platform for international innovation, cooperation and exchanges to help accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the global automotive industry."

After a successful previous three sessions, the CIIE has become an important carrier to enhance brand value in China for automakers, broaden communication between government and enterprises, expand exchanges and cooperation in innovation and development, as well as to connect with Chinese consumers.

The fourth CIIE will continue to set up a smart mobility exhibition area to display autonomous driving, intelligent and connected vehicles, smart cockpits, vehicle-road coordination, control systems and core sensors. More than 10 auto companies have already signed for the smart mobility exhibition area.

A new auto industry incubation zone will open to visitors during the fourth CIIE. The bureau said it hopes that small enterprises registered overseas but with strong technological development capabilities can be attracted to the CIIE as well as help them develop and grow. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
