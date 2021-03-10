Biz / Auto

Tesla Inc says Shanghai factory not hacked

Reuters
  23:22 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Tesla Inc said the yesterday's hacking incident did not affect its Shanghai car factory and was restricted to a supplier's production site in Henan Province.
Reuters
  23:22 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0

United States electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said today a hacking incident reported on Tuesday did not affect its Shanghai car factory and was restricted to a supplier’s production site in central China’s Henan Province.

A small group of hackers earlier this week viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses by gaining administrative access to cameras supplied by Verkada, one of the hackers said on Tuesday.

Verkada acknowledged an intrusion, saying it had disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent unauthorized access. “Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue, and we have notified law enforcement” and customers, it said on Tuesday.

Swiss software developer Tillie Kottmann, who has gained attention for finding security flaws in mobile apps and other systems, shared recordings allegedly from inside a Tesla factory in China and a showroom in California.

In a statement, Tesla China said the hacking incident only involved one of its suppliers’ production sites in Henan and neither its Shanghai car factory nor showrooms were affected.

It also said data from the supplier’s factory was stored locally and there was no security risk mentioned in the hacking incident. It has stopped the cameras in the supplier’s factory from working or linking to the Internet.

The hacking group, if it had chosen, could have used its control of the camera gear to access other parts of company networks at Tesla and software makers Cloudflare Inc and Okta Inc, according to Kottmann.

Cloudflare said its security measures were designed to block a small leak from becoming a wider intrusion, and that no customer data were affected.

Okta said it was continuing to investigate but that its service was not affected.

Verkada says on its website it has over 5,200 customers, including cities, colleges and hotels. Its cameras have proved popular because they pair with software to search for specific people or items. Users can access feeds remotely through the cloud.

In a 2018 interview with Reuters, Chief Executive Filip Kaliszan said Verkada had deliberately made it easy for many users at an organization to watch live video feeds and securely share them, such as with emergency responders.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Lin Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     