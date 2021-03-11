Biz / Auto

Market recovery drives up Chinese auto sales

Xinhua
  23:19 UTC+8, 2021-03-11       0
China's auto sales rose 364.8 percent year on year to 1.455 million units in February.
Xinhua
  23:19 UTC+8, 2021-03-11       0

China’s auto sales rose 364.8 percent year on year to 1.455 million units in February, data from an industry association showed today.

The huge growth was due to the sharp drop in sales during the same period last year and the country’s recovering market demand this year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the first two months of 2021, auto sales totaled 3.958 million units, up 76.2 percent year on year.

Last month, passenger vehicle sales soared 410 percent year on year to 1.16 million units, while the figure for new energy vehicles surged 584.7 percent to 110,000 units.

The association, though attributing the surge to the low base last year due to the impact of COVID-19, said the NEV sector maintained its large scale by setting new records in production, sales and exports for the month of February.

China will further promote NEVs’ high-quality development by advancing the integration of technologies such as electrification and intelligent networking, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In recent years, China has issued more than 60 supportive policies and measures for the development of the NEV industry and has achieved positive results and breakthroughs, said Xiao Yaqing, minister of the MIIT.

China in 2021 aims to expand its economy by over 6 percent and will stabilize and expand consumption, according to this year’s government work report.

Amid efforts to fully tap domestic market potential and expand domestic demand, the country will encourage steady increases in spending on automobiles among other big-ticket items, it said.

The Ministry of Commerce has also introduced fresh measures to boost auto sales, encouraging cities to optimize their restrictions on auto consumption and incentivize rural consumption of cars.

With the stable recovery of the Chinese economy and positive effects brought by policies, the automobile industry will maintain steady growth momentum in the future, the CAAM predicted.

Today's data also showed China produced more than 1.5 million motor vehicles in February, up 418.9 percent year on year, and Chinese automakers exported 105,000 vehicles, increasing by 1.3 times from a year ago.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     