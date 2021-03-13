Mercedes-Benz to recall 2.6m vehicles in China

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has initiated a massive recall of 2.6 million cars in China due to defects in the software design, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has initiated a massive recall of 2.6 million cars in China due to defects in the software design, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall is set to begin on April 12 and involves 17 car models manufactured between January 21, 2016 and November 20, 2020, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Problems in the software design could cause the vehicles to report inaccurate locations in the event of a car crash, the statement said.

The manufacturer will upgrade the software versions in the recalled vehicles free of charge to eliminate risks.