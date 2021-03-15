Evergrande to develop smart vehicle system

Evergrande Auto's collaboration with Beijing Tinnove Technology Co Ltd is aimed at the development of a smart vehicle operating system for the Chinese market.

Evergrande Auto is to establish a joint venture with Beijing Tinnove Technology Co Ltd, a Tencent company, to develop a smart vehicle operating system for the Chinese market.

Both parties are expected to give full play to their respective capabilities in new-energy vehicle research and development, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computation, commuting and other fields to create a smart vehicle ecosystem.

Evergrande will have 60 percent of the joint venture and Tinnove 40 percent.

Evergrande, best known as a property developer, entered the field of new-energy vehicles three years ago.

In June of 2018, Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd acquired 45 percent of new-energy vehicle startup Smart King Ltd as part of the company’s diversification into the sector.