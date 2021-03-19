Biz / Auto

City's first shared battery-swapping station up and running

﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  16:13 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
Shanghai's first shared battery-swapping station for new-energy vehicles is in trial operation in Minhang District. 
﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  16:13 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0

Shanghai's first shared battery-swapping station for new-energy vehicles is in trial operation in Minhang District, representing another step forward for green car supporting facilities.

The fully automated 20-second process consists of elevating the vehicle, unloading the old battery, installing the new battery and returning the vehicle to ground level.

Citys first shared battery-swapping station up and running
SHINE

The entire battery-swapping process takes only 20 seconds.

Covering about 100 square meters, the station can service 1,000 vehicles a day.

At the site, it took about one minute for a SAIC Roewe Ei5 to enter and exit the station. The new version of the Ei5 is equipped with a 52.5kWh battery pack, which can either be swapped or charged to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes using fast-charging mode.

The station is operated by a Guangzhou-based company Aulton founded in 2000 that's involved in battery swapping, battery life cycle management and operating stations.

Lu Xiaoqing, Shanghai operation director of Aulton, said new-energy taxis and ride-hailing vehicles are the main users of the battery-swapping station. In the future, government, logistics and new-energy passenger vehicles are expected to use the station.

Aulton will have 12 battery-swapping stations up and running in Shanghai in the near future, and plans to have 50 by the end of the year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     