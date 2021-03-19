City's first shared battery-swapping station up and running

Shanghai's first shared battery-swapping station for new-energy vehicles is in trial operation in Minhang District.

Shanghai's first shared battery-swapping station for new-energy vehicles is in trial operation in Minhang District, representing another step forward for green car supporting facilities.

The fully automated 20-second process consists of elevating the vehicle, unloading the old battery, installing the new battery and returning the vehicle to ground level.



SHINE

Covering about 100 square meters, the station can service 1,000 vehicles a day.



At the site, it took about one minute for a SAIC Roewe Ei5 to enter and exit the station. The new version of the Ei5 is equipped with a 52.5kWh battery pack, which can either be swapped or charged to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes using fast-charging mode.



The station is operated by a Guangzhou-based company Aulton founded in 2000 that's involved in battery swapping, battery life cycle management and operating stations.

Lu Xiaoqing, Shanghai operation director of Aulton, said new-energy taxis and ride-hailing vehicles are the main users of the battery-swapping station. In the future, government, logistics and new-energy passenger vehicles are expected to use the station.

Aulton will have 12 battery-swapping stations up and running in Shanghai in the near future, and plans to have 50 by the end of the year.

