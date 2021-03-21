Biz / Auto

China's auto aftermarket tops 1 trillion yuan in 2020

Xinhua
  11:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-21       0
China's automotive aftermarket was valued at more than 1 trillion yuan (about US$153.61 billion) in 2020, the Ministry of Commerce said in an initial estimate.
Xinhua
  11:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-21       0

China's automotive aftermarket was valued at more than 1 trillion yuan (about US$153.61 billion) in 2020, the Ministry of Commerce said in an initial estimate.

The country's auto aftermarket, which includes transactions and services following the sales of cars, registered a steady recovery last year amid the country's resilient economic performance, the MOC added.

Last year, the revenues from car refitting and scrap car recycling saw stable growth while industries related to car sharing and electric car charging facilities were expanding rapidly, a MOC official said. The transactions of second-hand cars also rebounded after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The size of the car-refitting market reached 65.2 billion yuan in 2020, up 7.1 percent from a year ago, according to the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Last year, China recycled nearly 2.4 million scrap cars, up 4.5 percent year on year, the MOC said.

About 14.34 million second-hand cars were transacted in 2020, down 3.9 percent, narrowing 15.7 percentage points from the decline seen in the first half (H1) of last year, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

The value of those second-hand car transactions stood at 888.84 billion yuan in 2020, down 5 percent year on year, narrowing 16.7 percentage points from the decline seen in H1, the CADA added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     