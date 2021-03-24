Biz / Auto

Tesla raises Model Y prices in Chinese market

﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-24       0
American electric automaker Tesla is increasing the price of its locally produced Model Y in the Chinese market by 8,000 yuan (US$1,226).
﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-24       0

US electric automaker Tesla is increasing the price of its locally produced Model Y in the Chinese market by 8,000 yuan (US$1,226), the company announced on Wednesday.

Customers who have already placed orders for the Model Y will not be affected.

Tesla told domestic news portal Caijing the price increase is primarily due to cost fluctuations.

The price of its Model Y Long Range increased from 339,900 to 347,900 yuan, and the Model Y Performance increased from 369,900 to 377,900 yuan, according to the company's official website.

Some industry analysts said the price increase may be due to overall costs caused by the rising prices of batteries and raw materials.

“The current market demand for Model Y is very strong and the price increase is based on market research,” said David Zhang, an independent automotive consultant. “The decision is in accordance with the current market situation and will not affect its sales.”

Tesla started accepting orders for the Model Y in January. The vehicles are now rolling off the assembly line at its Pudong Gigafactory. 

The Model Y is Tesla's second locally manufactured vehicle, following the release of the Model 3 last year. In early 2020, Tesla began its China-made Model Y project, which proceeded smoothly with support from the Shanghai government.

On Tuesday, Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk said China will be Tesla's largest market, and that most of its vehicles will be manufactured in the country — set to become the world's largest electric vehicle market.

Musk predicts that in the next ten years, China's economic development will improve, in part because the country is committed to achieving a future with sustainable energy. He said he is impressed by China's commitment to pursuing a low-carbon economy and sustainable energy consumption in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     