No driver is not a problem at this center

  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
An experience center opened this month where people can experience 5G autonomous driving technology in electric sport-utility vehicles.

The center was launched by SAIC Motor, Shanghai International Automobile City, China Mobile and Huawei.

A resident surnamed Xie was one of the first to try out the technology. After a brief introduction by safety staff, her journey began.

During the 3-kilometer journey, which took 15 minutes, the SAIC Motor vehicle’s center console automatically displayed the status of traffic lights with updates in real time.

When there were pedestrians on the roads or vehicles at intersections, the data would display on the screen, with calculations and judgments made whether to continue or slow down.

“It feels very stable to sit inside, and I can see the traffic data timely, which made me feel safe,” Xie said.

Hong Ji, head of the center, said 5G technology will greatly improve reaction times and positioning accuracy of autonomous vehicles.

People can book a spot via SAIC Motor’s mobile app. The center is located at EV-AI Intelligent Travel Harbor on Boyuan Road in Jiading and is open from 9am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
