Biz / Auto

Shanghai auto show to showcase latest products and technologies

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  17:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0
The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition will take place on April 21-28, and will showcase the integration of future technologies and vehicles.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  17:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0

The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition,  to take place from April 21 to 28 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, will showcase the integration of future technologies and vehicles that can provide people with better lives.

The theme this year is “Embracing Change” with a focus on innovative developments in the automobile industry, new-energy vehicles, autonomous driving and connected cars.

This year's event will have around 1,000 exhibitors, including many of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, auto parts makers and tech giants showcasing their latest products. It will cover a total area of 360,000 square meters, according to organizers.

The exhibition will shine a light on how the automotive industry is playing a vital role in the recovery of the global economy.

The exhibition has become an industry mega-event, providing a stage for innovative products, technologies and ideas.

China is the world's most important market for future technologies in the automotive industry, and carmakers are increasingly focusing on the application of the latest technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and big data.

Latest technologies attract visitors

Among the event's major exhibitors will be Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, as well as domestic automakers including SAIC Motor, FAW and Dongfeng Motor.

Automakers will display the latest technologies related to electric vehicles, such as a new generation of batteries and updated charging infrastructure. New-energy vehicle startups will be one of the show's highlights.

Leading auto part companies like Bosch and Continental will display their latest products. Tech giants including Huawei, Baidu and DJI will display their latest technology breakthroughs in the automobile industry.

The Future Mobility exhibition area will showcase advanced technologies and the wide application of products. The exhibition area has received extensive attention and active participation from exhibitors and visitors since the last edition in 2019. 

Participants can experience next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) and driverless vehicles.

A dynamic market with great potential

Green or conventional, China is the world's largest car market. The country’s auto sales reached almost 6.5 million units in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of more than 75 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Auto sales in China jumped 74.9 percent in March over the same month a year earlier, marking the 12th consecutive month of gains.

The association predicts China's 2021 car sales will increase 4 percent year on year to reach 26.3 million units amid a stable macro-economic environment and return of consumer confidence.

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association, said the industry has ushered in new development opportunities but still needs to be aware of the complex overseas market situation and how the pandemic will affect it. Chen said the sharp rise in raw material prices and tight supply of chips and other components will impact the global auto market.

Exhibition information

According to the exhibition schedule, April 19 and 20 will be press days that are open only to the media. Industry professionals can visit the site from April 21 to 23. From April 24 to 28, the event will be open to the public.

Visitors will be required to provide a Shanghai health QR code, have their temperatures taken and present a valid personal ID before entering the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
SAIC Motor
Baidu
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     