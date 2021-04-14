Shanghai auto show to showcase latest products and technologies

The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition will take place on April 21-28, and will showcase the integration of future technologies and vehicles.

The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, to take place from April 21 to 28 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, will showcase the integration of future technologies and vehicles that can provide people with better lives.



The theme this year is “Embracing Change” with a focus on innovative developments in the automobile industry, new-energy vehicles, autonomous driving and connected cars.

This year's event will have around 1,000 exhibitors, including many of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, auto parts makers and tech giants showcasing their latest products. It will cover a total area of 360,000 square meters, according to organizers.

The exhibition will shine a light on how the automotive industry is playing a vital role in the recovery of the global economy.



The exhibition has become an industry mega-event, providing a stage for innovative products, technologies and ideas.

China is the world's most important market for future technologies in the automotive industry, and carmakers are increasingly focusing on the application of the latest technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and big data.

Latest technologies attract visitors

Among the event's major exhibitors will be Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, as well as domestic automakers including SAIC Motor, FAW and Dongfeng Motor.



Automakers will display the latest technologies related to electric vehicles, such as a new generation of batteries and updated charging infrastructure. New-energy vehicle startups will be one of the show's highlights.

Leading auto part companies like Bosch and Continental will display their latest products. Tech giants including Huawei, Baidu and DJI will display their latest technology breakthroughs in the automobile industry.

The Future Mobility exhibition area will showcase advanced technologies and the wide application of products. The exhibition area has received extensive attention and active participation from exhibitors and visitors since the last edition in 2019.

Participants can experience next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) and driverless vehicles.

A dynamic market with great potential

Green or conventional, China is the world's largest car market. The country’s auto sales reached almost 6.5 million units in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of more than 75 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.



Auto sales in China jumped 74.9 percent in March over the same month a year earlier, marking the 12th consecutive month of gains.



The association predicts China's 2021 car sales will increase 4 percent year on year to reach 26.3 million units amid a stable macro-economic environment and return of consumer confidence.

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association, said the industry has ushered in new development opportunities but still needs to be aware of the complex overseas market situation and how the pandemic will affect it. Chen said the sharp rise in raw material prices and tight supply of chips and other components will impact the global auto market.

Exhibition information

According to the exhibition schedule, April 19 and 20 will be press days that are open only to the media. Industry professionals can visit the site from April 21 to 23. From April 24 to 28, the event will be open to the public.



Visitors will be required to provide a Shanghai health QR code, have their temperatures taken and present a valid personal ID before entering the exhibition.