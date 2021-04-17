Auto Shanghai 2021 first among world's major auto shows to run normally

The 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021), slated for April 19 to 28, will be the first among the world's biggest auto shows to run normally.

The 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021), slated for April 19 to 28, will be the first among the world's biggest auto shows to run normally amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

According to the organizer, 1,000 enterprises from all over the world have registered to participate in the auto show, which boasts a total exhibition area of 360,000 square meters with 12 indoor exhibition halls.

On the agenda, the period between April 19 and 20 will be media days, and April 21 to 23 is reserved for professionals in the industry. The public days of the show will last from April 24 to 28.

"The Auto Shanghai builds a two-way bridge for foreign-funded enterprises to enter China and Chinese enterprises to go abroad," said Zhou Minhao, president of Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

He said that China has been the world's largest car market for many years. The huge potential of the Chinese auto market not only attracts foreign auto companies to continuously increase their investment but also provides favorable conditions for Chinese auto brands to promote their new models on the world stage.

In order to effectively prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic, tickets for this year's show are electronic, and visitors are required to check in with a valid ID and show a health QR code which can display individual COVID-19 test results, vaccination records and data on travel to medium or high-risk regions.