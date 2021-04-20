Biz / Auto

Cutting-edge technology at Shanghai Auto Show

Hu Yumo
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
Autoparts suppliers from around the world are showcasing their latest products and technologies during this year's auto show which opens on Wednesday and runs to April 28.
7 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A number of cutting-edge technologies from autoparts makers are showcased during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.

    Ti Gong






Cutting-edge technologies from autoparts makers are on display at the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition that runs until April 28.

With the theme of "Embracing Change,” parts suppliers in China are also stepping up efforts in technology transformation, displaying their latest products in electrification, autonomous driving and connected vehicles.

Chinese consumers’ demand for the latest technology in vehicles is growing, thus companies around the world are increasing their efforts and adopting the latest innovations.

During this year's show, French parts supplier Faurecia is revealing a complete cockpit interior to provide an immersive, personalized journey adapted to the needs of Chinese consumers. Faurecia is demonstrating its full range of ready-to-integrate seating, interior and electronic technologies for car manufacturers in China. 

French automotive supplier Valeo is rolling out its ready-to-use technologies that can be integrated into driverless vehicles. Valeo presents a self-driving vehicle solution at the exhibition, consisting of sensors which are the vehicle's eyes and ears, electronic control units and algorithms.

German technology company Continental brings a safety technology transparent car to the show, and is demonstrating a product portfolio that ranges from electronic and hydraulic brake and chassis, to control systems and sensors, advanced driver assistance systems as well as electronic air suspension systems. Continental has combined those life-saving elements of active and passive driving safety to produce an innovative, integrated safety strategy toward a vision of accident-free driving.

Webasto, another German supplier, is presenting an autonomous driving roof sensor module and smart lightweight front-end module. The integrated roof sensor also showcases a working lidar and working camera. To ensure sensor functionality in all conditions, Webasto offers smart thermo management and cleaning systems.

In addition, there are next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), 5G, the Internet of Things and big data for participants to explore.

Industry professionals can attend from Wednesday to Friday and the event will be open to the public from Saturday to April 28.

Paperless tickets can be purchased through the Shanghai Auto Show’s website and WeChat account.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
