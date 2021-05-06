Biz / Auto

Shopping festival incentives for car buyers

Vehicle sales have been rising during Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival and officials are keen to persuade buyers to switch to lower emission cars. 
Ti Gong

Shanghai officials say the city will continue to rev up auto consumption during the Double Five Shopping Festival.

Vehicle sales have been rising as the result of activities and promotions during Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival.

The commerce commission says the city will continue to rev up auto consumption with the implementation of policies and measures that include subsidies for people who change their national IV emission standard or below vehicles for new ones meeting the national VI standard.

Activities during the festival include new product launches, driving experience exhibitions and carnivals aimed at attracting potential car buyers. In addition, more than 10 main car dealers are hosting promotions in 800 stores around the city. 

Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor is offering 2,000 vehicles at preferential prices. It is also giving discounts, subsidies, free maintenance and free insurance to buyers during the two-month festival.

The automaker said its new cars released this year will highlight intelligence, green and technology concepts. Of the 85 vehicles it has launched during the festival, 47 are new-energy cars.

SAIC Motor
