Biz / Auto

Tesla sells 95,125 vehicles in Chinese market

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  21:05 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
US electric carmaker Tesla reveals sales figures in China for the first four months of 2021 and is named as a key factor in the growth of new-energy vehicle exports. 
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  21:05 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

US electric carmaker Tesla say it sold 95,125 vehicles in China in the first four months of the year amid good momentum in the country's green car market.

Tesla sold 25,845 electric vehicles in April, down from 35,478 units in March, according to China Passenger Car Association data released on Tuesday.

The association said Tesla was a key factor in the surge in exports of new-energy vehicles in April, with 14,174 electric vehicles exported from its Shanghai Gigafactory.

Tesla said it halted production for two weeks in April to upgrade production line equipment and sales had fluctuated as a result.  

China saw total sales of 163,000 new-energy vehicles in April, a jump of 193 percent year on year. The growth was due to the drop in sales during the same period last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the return of consumer confidence this year.

Tesla sparked heated discussion online in recent months. In April, the company clashed with a car buyer who stood on top of a Tesla vehicle on the first media day of 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition claiming brake failure had caused an accident. She demanded Tesla provide complete data from the half hour prior to the accident.

On February 21, Zhang Zhiqiang, her father, was driving on the 341 National Highway when he was in a collision with two cars traveling in the same direction. The owner, surnamed Zhang, insisted the accident had been caused by Tesla, while Tesla said it hoped to start third-party testing with the owner’s approval.

The same month, China published draft rules to ensure the security of data generated by smart cars. In May, Tesla said it was developing a platform for car owners in China that will allow them to access data generated by their vehicles.

After the Shanghai auto show, news of accidents involving Tesla vehicles were reported, arousing constant attention on social media website Sina Weibo.

Tesla manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai Gigafactory. It currently has 790 super-charging stations and 6,200 super-charging poles in China. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
Sina
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     