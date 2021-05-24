5-year plan for automation sector in Jiading

Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor recently announced a service-oriented architecture (SOA) software platform, offering full life-cycle software services for car buyers.

The company hopes the investment will further help its transformation from auto manufacturer to high-tech company.

The automotive industry has developed rapidly in recent years with emerging trends such as 5G communication, digitalization and connectivity, with software integration playing a vital role.

The "new four modernizations," which refers to electrification, IoT, intellectualization and sharing, have become an important strategic direction for development of the automation industry and a Jiading District Automation New Four Modernizations action plan (2021-2025) has been drawn up.

The district says it will improve its automation industrial layout in the next five years, form a relatively complete development system and build a new development pattern with leading industrial scale, reasonable industrial layout, breakthroughs in core technology, perfect infrastructure and good demonstration operations.

The output of new energy vehicles will strive to reach 100 billion yuan, a third of the Shanghai's total.

Driven by a wave of intellectualization and digitalization, software will inject new soul into automobiles, transforming them from hardware-based industrial products to self-evolving intelligent terminals.

Jiading will give full play to the industrial foundation and the location advantages of the district-based industrial parks.

The district will highlight the driving role of the industrial chain to lead enterprises and attract more leading and upstream and downstream high-quality enterprises to build a whole industrial chain of manufacturing, R&D, innovation of new energy vehicle.